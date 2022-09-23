UAE Startup "MetaEssence" to be The World's First Specialized G2b2c Web3.0 and Metaverse Solutions Provider

"MetaEssence" is a purpose-driven company that focuses on delivering exceptional digital experiences in three main domains Digital Health, Digital Economy, and Sustainability

MetaEssence announces its inauguration as the world’s first specialized G2B2C (Government to Business to Consumer) utility-based Web3.0 and Metaverse solutions provider.

The Metaverse is considered the next evolution of the internet where people collaborate digitally, perform secure, authenticated digital transactions, and use cryptocurrencies for payments through Web3.0 applications.

MetaEssence focuses on Web3.0 & Metaverse enablement through three main business domains: digital health, digital economy, and sustainability. Introducing innovative solutions to accelerate the government agencies and organizations’ digital transformation, and contributing to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to cement the emirate's position as a global capital for the digital economy.

”Our vision is to enable a simplified, secure, and reliable access to a wide range of Web3.0 & Metaverse solutions where our customers find synergies between their services and securely execute transactions with a business value add.” said Fatma ElSafty, Founder and CEO of MetaEssence.“ at MetaEssence We emphasize our products value and end results. All our products are blockchain agnostic and we are very keen on building long-term partnerships through a well-established transaction-based model," Elsafty added.

For instance, MetaEssence’s solutions for Digital health and specifically medical tourism will introduce a better patient experience using smart contracts, where patients will have secure access to quality healthcare providers anywhere in the world. Via Metaverse and mixed reality; patients can simulate their experience while the advantageous environment for smart contracts between patients, providers, and payers in the overall system will eliminate many touch points through a more simplified, secure, and patient-centric solution. Thanks to blockchain, Web3.0, and Metaverse technologies to make this possible.

There are many challenges for any organization when it comes to realizing the real opportunities in Web3.0, Metaverse & data security at scale but the first and most important is to distinguish the hype from the real, this will enable organizations to benefit from their presence in the Metaverse and be able to integrate the Metaverse into their day to day business operations in the most secure way, that’s why MetaEssence is planning to launch this year “MetaEssence Heroes Program” to leverage MetaEssence Superheroes group of Worldwide experts in Web3, NFTs, Crypto Risks, regulation, Data Security, blockchain, Mixed reality, and Metaverse to train the new heroes on the “why” and “how” to use these technologies in their organizations.

About MetaEssence

Founded in 2022 in Dubai, UAE, MetaEssence is a software solutions provider focusing mainly on Web3.0 and Metaverse enablement through its innovative product studio.

MetaEssence provides end-to-end services to accelerate the Web3.0 Metaverse technology adaptation and enable effective utilization and integration of the Web3.0 applications into our day-to-day business operations in a simple, secure and reliable way.

For more information please visit: www.metaessence.io

