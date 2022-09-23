Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 23, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
|
Note: All times local
|
|
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
|
9:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will visit a local school to mark Rosh Hashanah with students.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
12:10 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will host a luncheon for the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media
|
|
|
1:55 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne will also be in attendance.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
|
3:25 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, will hold a joint media availability.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's OfficeView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c6323.html