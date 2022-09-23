Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,120 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 23, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

9:00 a.m.   

The Prime Minister will visit a local school to mark Rosh Hashanah with students.



Note for media:



12:10 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will host a luncheon for the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee.



Closed to media


1:55 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne will also be in attendance.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


3:25 p.m.   

The Prime Minister and the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, will hold a joint media availability.



Notes for media:


  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c6323.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 23, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.