Lie to Me Will Leave Fans of Adult Fiction On the Edge of Their Seats

An amazing adult fiction about a young girl's struggles when her parents are killed in a tragic incident, and the events that follow and haunt her a decade later.

Sep 22, 2022 - Those who love adult fiction novels with a tingesuspense will enjoy L. Aquila’s “Lie to Me” series.

At the age of seventeen, Layla wakes up one Christmas morning, to gunshots instead of presents. Her world turns upside down with the death of her parents.

She is forced to move in with her aunt and cousin. The only good thing about this is that she Meets Cade. But her aunt is planning something sinister and Layla’s slowly finding out that things in the house she’s living in are not as they seem.

There is a time skip of ten years, when Layla is forced to flee and leave Cade behind.

The chemistry between Cade and Layla has only increased in the ten years they were separated, but unresolved issues keep interfering with their current relationship.

Jealousy and lack of communication causes these two characters to react in negative ways, making you wish you could reach in a smack both of them straight. Emotions run high for these characters as they deal with past and current issues.

There is a sort of paranormal twist (hunches, dreams, six sense) to this book that allows Layla to have insight a character typically wouldn’t have. There is steam and plenty of it to keep readers constantly turning the pages in anticipation.

What fans of L. Aquila’s novels love about her books is that she always plays a cat and mouse game with her readers, making sure that there are plenty of plot twists to keep them entertained.

Readers will find the main characters relatable in a lot of ways and the emotional rollercoaster ride is worth the read!

