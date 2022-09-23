Leadership Coach and Author Mark S. Lewis Changing the Landscape of CEO Leadership with his Specialized "Playbook"

Mark Lewis's CEO Round Table Playbook course for business coaches and executive leaders includes 10 sessions designed to inspire and transform leaders by teaching them indispensable skills.

BATON ROUGE, La. (PRWEB) September 22, 2022

Mark S. Lewis, Amazon-bestselling author of "Give a D*mn!: The Ticket to Cultural Change," is rethinking how CEOs lead. His 10-session leadership course, the "CEO Round Table Playbook," is a resource for business coaches and executive leaders designed to inspire and transform individuals into better leaders by teaching them essential skills. Over ten discussions in a round table format, participants will gain the upper hand in professional growth and benefit themselves and the organizations they represent.

Lewis built the CEO Round Table Leadership Course around the core values of education, empowerment, and empathy. Participants learn strategies in several areas, including building a plan for success and developing the best practices in sales, marketing, and human resources. The course also informs leaders on how to inspire productivity through employee engagement or boost employee morale. Scaling, growth, and other goals are founded on sharpening emotional intelligence, and the round table sessions encourage leaders to find where gratitude and compassion fit into their business model.

The course promotes collaboration between participants, which evolves into a valuable peer-to-peer exchange of different visions. "Better ideas come to us when we focus our attention on people first," Lewis said, "We learn new ways of thinking by learning the rhythms of success from other leaders."

In the hands of a business or executive coach, the CEO Round Table Playbook helps leaders reach their full potential in new and exciting ways designed by the best minds in progressive business philosophy. Some of the "indispensable skills" leaders will pick up include better approaches to hiring, how to reduce waste, increase productivity, and set goals in line with core values.

Throughout 10 round table discussions, leaders will learn how to craft a superior vision or mission statement, set goals using the SMART method, apply the best practices in human resources and human capital leadership, develop best marketing and sales practices, understand financial statements, discover new ways of thinking toward success, implement practices that improve employee morale, and expand leadership through emotional intelligence and empathy.

Those who have taken advantage of the course praise Lewis's approach: "Other business owners have many of the same challenges as I do. It was refreshing to hear that fact and how they deal with it. Also, I need to focus more on working on the business as opposed to in the business which is one of the toughest challenges for a small business owner."

The leadership course has developed a reputation for containing something for everybody as part of its program. One participant commented, "I liked the fact that every week we had a key business topic to discuss. Some may have been more pertinent to me than others, but I think they catered well to all of the attendees." A sample agenda for the course would include CEOs networking, discussing their business goals, identifying challenges they want to address, and workshopping their core values collectively, all at a comfortable pace from 8:30 to noon.

Lewis recently explained the importance of his leadership course curriculum during an episode of the Beyond Confidence podcast with Divya Parekh. "The most important thing that a CEO can do is when you set business goals, you communicate these goals to the employees within your company so they can all help you get toward those goals," he said, "Goals have to be specific, measurable, obtainable, realistic and timely. Make sure you measure where you are relative to those goals and then pivot accordingly due to the economic environment and other factors."

"The round table approach allows for collaboration and smarter feedback that creates a more expansive view of what it takes to "lead to succeed," Lewis said.

"When I started doing the CEO Round tables, I found a network of people engaging together to provide best practices, to provide ideas that you typically you wouldn't get at the lower level but get at the executive level," Lewis explained, "That sharing of information and outreach is beneficial for CEOs to have a resource of other CEOs that they could choose to reach out to and ask them specific questions that they normally wouldn't be able to get."

The CEO Round Table Playbook maintains the message of Lewis's foundational work for his movement, "Give a D*mm!: The Ticket to Cultural Change," which has a five-star rating on Amazon and is one of the top bestselling titles in the "Business Ethics" category.

Mark Lewis is a best-selling author, celebrated executive coach, inspirational speaker, thought-provoking business leader, and successful serial entrepreneur. He is the owner of Communique, his business coaching and consulting firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and organizations accelerate their growth through developing and using strategies that benefit all business functions. He's helped hundreds of individuals and CEOs grow personally and professionally. His winning philosophy offers strategies for people to enhance their mindset, become more positive and selfless, and serve others with gratitude and compassion. He calls this attitude a "dare" to "GIVE a D*MN".

