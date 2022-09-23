Greenberg Traurig is a Finalist for 3 'Firm of the Year' Euromoney Women in Business Law Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a finalist for three awards from Euromoney Legal Media Group's "Women in Business Law Awards 2022 Global". The firm is up for Internal Firm of the Year; Gender Diversity Firm of the Year; and Women in Business Law Firm of the Year.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 22, 2022

Winners will be announced at an in-person award ceremony in London Dec. 1. Earlier this year, Greenberg Traurig received two awards at Euromoney Legal Media Group's "Women in Business Law Awards 2022 Europe" and four awards at Euromoney Legal Media Group's "Women in Business Law Awards Americas 2022."

According to Euromoney, the firm awards recognize "leading women in-house lawyers globally and the law firms with the most impressive initiatives promoting diversity and women in law." The award series honors firms that have developed progressive initiatives toward diversity and inclusion. Criteria for the firm awards include the ratio of female-to-male lawyers (at all levels of seniority), the retention of women associates to partner level, and relevant diversity initiatives.

About Greenberg Traurig's Women's Initiative: Greenberg Traurig is committed to its women lawyers' success, which includes a firmwide women's affinity group encompassing recruiting, retention, and business development. The firm regularly collaborates with like-minded organizations to address these issues on a broader scale in a variety of industries and communities. Greenberg Traurig also takes thoughtful action to address issues such as maintaining a healthy work-life balance, breaking the glass ceiling, mentoring, creating and maintaining healthy lifestyles, and giving back to the community. Twitter: @GTLawWomen

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

