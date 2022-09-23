OPENDOOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Opendoor Technologies, Inc. on Behalf of Opendoor Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Opendoor Technologies, Inc. ("Opendoor" or the "Company") OPEN on behalf of Opendoor stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Opendoor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2022, citing a review of industry data, Bloomberg reported that Opendoor appeared to have lost money on 42% of its transactions in August 2022 (as measured by the prices at which it bought and sold properties). Bloomberg further reported that the data was even worse in key markets such as Los Angeles, where Opendoor lost money on 55% of sales, and Phoenix, where it lost money on 76% of sales.

Following the Bloomberg report, Opendoor's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 12.32%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.56 per share on September 20, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Opendoor shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

