Denver concrete company sees growth in tightening housing market

Despite rising interest rates Denver area concrete company is seeing growth in the concrete patio business

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver Patio Masters, a Centennial Colorado-based provider of concrete patios says the home improvement business is still growing even as real estate inventory shrinks and interest rates are rising.

"We’re seeing no slowdown in our sales at all." said Martin Toma, President of Centennial Colorado-based Denver Patio Masters. "In fact, this is our best year ever and homeowners are eager to improve their homes and especially their outside living space".

Martin said they are finding with more people working from home there’s a bigger emphasis on making the home exactly the way they want it and they are willing to invest in their homes to make it the way they want it.

Martin said when quoting and building these patio projects the homeowners are going all in. Retaining walls, stamped concrete, colored concrete, and even pergolas and covered roofs to create a backyard area suitable for use all year long. They want all the bells and whistles.

Martin says he doesn’t see an end in sight. People are willing and able to make their backyard the way they want it and Denver Patio Masters is happy to work with them to bring their vision to life.

Denver Patio Masters services the areas of Denver, Centennial, Parker, Littleton, Westminster, Thornton, Commerce City, Arvada, Lakewood, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Morrison, Golden, Castle Rock, Englewood, Brighton, Broomfield and surrounding municipalities building concrete patios, retaining walls, stamped concrete, colored concrete, patio design, pergolas, covered patio roofs, and all manner of backyard landscaping work.

Martin Toma can be reached at 720-753-5486 for questions.