Mobile RPG Eroica Adds New Hero-Beach Flower Xenia

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FourThirtyThree. Inc., publisher and mobile game developer, has announced a new update and in-game events for Eroica.

In the latest update, Eroica is adding a new hero, Beach Flower Xenia, who uses her Blazing Sun skills to grant all allies debuff dodge up.

Players can expect a brand new monster and a bunch of exciting in-game events to welcome the new character into the fray.

In addition, a new season chapter, Terrible Summer Vance, will be added to the story. Players who complete in-game missions can claim reward points.

Eroica is a turn-based 3D mobile RPG that offers over 40 unique characters. As players board the train to Isekai (a different world), an exhilarating story unfolds.

In it, you will find field adventure puzzles, episode content that unravel deep stories, unique content with an emphasis on strategic battles, turn-based battles, and hero quests.

Eroica is now available as a free download from the App Store or Google Play.

Eroica download link: https://app.adjust.com/yo3emvs

Eroica trailer: https://youtu.be/Pi4gRv7QO-E

Homepage: 4:33 (433.co.kr)

Facebook: Eroica | Facebook

Fan discord: https://discord.gg/DKHUFRbNuu