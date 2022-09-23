Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of Nicholson Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 6, 2022, in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:29 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Rashad Davis, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 31-year-old Marcus Barringer, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

###