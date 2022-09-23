Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the 5200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:42 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied. The suspects took the money and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

