Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:48 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, 30-year-old Khiry Darney Garner, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.