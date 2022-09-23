UPDATE -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP Reminds Enochian Biosciences, Inc. Investors of the Impending Lead Plaintiff Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP reminds investors who purchased Enochian Biosciences Inc. (“Enochian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENOB) common stock between February 16, 2018, and June 27, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the fast-approaching deadline to file a motion asking the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to appoint them as lead plaintiff.



Background on the Enochian Biosciences Securities Class Action

The Complaint alleges that Enochian, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, through its senior officers, made false and misleading statements and material omissions concerning the Company’s financial performance and future prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that Enochian co-founder Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of fraudulent misconduct, including that he was not a licensed doctor and the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian’s product pipeline, purportedly invented by Gumrukcu, were dubious at best. Thus, Defendants significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company’s product pipeline and threatened the integrity of the Company’s scientific findings, thus rendering the Company’s Class Period public statements materially false and misleading.

On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced that Gumrukcu had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. This news caused the price of Enochian stock to plummet by $2.17 per share, or 36.97%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022. The bad news continued on June 1, 2022, when Hindenburg Research published a report on the Company titled: “Miracle Cures and Murder for Hire: How A Spoon-Bending Turkish Magician Built a $600 Million Nasdaq-Listen Scam Based on A Lifetime of Lies.” The article noted that the individual Gumrukcu was accused of murdering, Gregory Davis, had been scheduled to testify against Gumrukcu. Enochian’s senior leadership knew about Gumrukcu’s criminal history, which included being accused of 14 felonies. This news caused the price of Enochian stock to plummet an additional 28%, or $1.495 a share, to close at $3.77.

