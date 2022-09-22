Theatrical vanguard at CCM Learning to be happy

MACAU, September 22 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, presents Stan Lai’s Writing in Water. The prolific director’s play will be staged at CCM’s Grand Auditorium in two shows scheduled for November 25 and 26 (Friday and Saturday).

The dramatic masterpiece tells the story of a man returning home following a period studying overseas. Hoping to bring some brightness into the lives of gloomy souls, he starts a “happyology” course, but soon becomes disappointed by his business partner’s thirst for profit. Inspired on the ideas of French writer and Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard, author of The Book of Happiness, this play premiered in the aftermath of a devastating global financial crisis, back in 2008. Stan Lai’s return to Macao follows two previous runs at CCM with the hits Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land and The Village. American born, Lai started his creative career in Taiwan, from where he would take his works to be performed all over the Chinese speaking world, and later to Western audiences. For over 30 years his theatrical venture has led to the creation of numerous acclaimed plays which have collected a lengthy string of accolades.

Sharing insights on Stan Lai’s extensive work, CCM will be hosting an open pre-performance talk scheduled for the evening of the second show, presented in Mandarin and Cantonese.

In line with the latest anti-epidemic guidelines, the venue will operate at 75% capacity with patrons required to either present proof of a Covid-19 vaccination course (two doses) completed at least 14 days prior to the show, or a negative nucleic acid test issued within the previous 48 hours(self-paid). Those failing to comply with these requirements will not be allowed in the auditorium and tickets will not be refunded. Writing in Water is a theatrical production presented in Mandarin, surtitled in English and Chinese. Tickets will be available from September 25 (from 10 a.m.) at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network, subject to various prices and discounts. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.