TCEQ approves fines totaling $398,811

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $323,954 against 17 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, two multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, two public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, and one water quality.

In addition, on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, the executive director approved penalties totaling $74,857 against 35 entities.

In addition, on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, the executive director approved penalties totaling $74,857 against 35 entities.