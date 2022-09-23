More Than 100,000 Professionals Have Pledged to Prioritize Pet Emotional Wellness With Fear Free Certification

Fear Free currently has certification programs for veterinary professionals, animal trainers, groomers, pet sitters, and pet boarding and daycare providers. To earn the designation of Fear Free Certified Professional, individuals must complete their desired certification program and sign the Fear Free Pledge, a commitment to uphold a humane, emotionally protective code of conduct and ethical standard for pet care and professionalism.

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free, LLC announced today that more than 100,000 veterinary and pet professionals have earned the designation of Fear Free Certified Professional. This is an important milestone in the organization's mission to prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress in pets by inspiring and educating the people who care for them.

Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online education to more than 248,000 veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare employees and volunteers, and pet owners. By closely listening to the needs of the industry and those of the new generation of pet owners, Fear Free has become one of the single most transformative initiatives in the history of pet care, providing unparalleled education on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and improving the emotional experience of every human and pet involved at the vet, at home, and everywhere in between.

"Hitting this amazing milestone is a testament to how widely Fear Free education and certification has been embraced by those in the animal care industry," Ruth Garcia, CEO of Fear Free, said. "As we continue to build out the ecosystem of Fear Free Certified Professionals, more and more pets and pet owners will be able to benefit from better access to Fear Free care."

Fear Free currently has certification programs for veterinary professionals, animal trainers, groomers, pet sitters, and pet boarding and daycare providers. To earn the designation of Fear Free Certified Professional, individuals must complete their desired certification program and sign the Fear Free Pledge, a commitment to uphold a humane, emotionally protective code of conduct and ethical standard for pet care and professionalism.

"Putting pets' emotional wellbeing at the forefront was the founding principle of Fear Free," Dr. Marty Becker, founder of Fear Free, said. "I congratulate each and every one of these extraordinary professionals for their dedication to protecting animal health and happiness and making this milestone possible."

Professionals can learn more about Fear Free's certification programs at fearfreepets.com. Pet owners looking for a Fear Free Certified Professional for their pets can visit fearfreepets.com/directory.

ABOUT FEAR FREE

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

