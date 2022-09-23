New Book Gets Inside the Life and Mind of The Man Who Created "Chicken Soup for The Soul"

Mitzi Perdue (she comes from a chicken family) tells the story behind Chicken Soup for the Soul Co-Author Mark Victor Hansen went from bankruptcy to being the Guinness Book of World's Records for selling half a billion books.

It’s hard to find somebody who hasn’t heard of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series – probably because the books have sold more than half a billion copies. Yet, finding somebody who knows the name Mark Victor Hansen, the founder and co-creator of the brand, well, that’s another matter.

Yet the story of Mark Victor Hansen is a story onto itself, now told in glorious, painful and inspirational detail by Mitzi Perdue -- a “chicken” celebrity in her own right as the widow of the legendary chicken maven Frank Perdue -- in her new book, MARK VICTOR HANSEN: RELENTLESS.

So, what is Hansen, the motivational speaker, trainer and author, really like out of the public eye? Who is the person behind the curtain, the person who struggles, hurts, and deals with discouragement and rejection? What are his successes and failures? What makes him tick?

Is he a real-life Harold Hill from The Music Man, a flimflam man who’s exceptionally good at promoting? Or is he St. Mark, a spiritual man who exists to serve others and wants nothing more than to share his knowledge to promote your growth and enlightenment?

RELENTLESS is the inspirational story of how Mark went from bankrupt and almost suicidal to being in the Guinness Book of World’s Records for selling half a billion books. Readers will learn about his failures and how he transformed them into his own success story.

It’s hard to imagine one man able to conquer so many mountains. He did it by never letting any obstacle get in his way and by inspiring others to make a difference in the world around them. His story is exceptional, but it is his extraordinary perseverance and generosity that led to his long-term success.

Mitzi Perdue is a meticulous writer who captures the essence of Mark with true stories from his life, both humorous and poignant. These stories are inspiring and amazing in showing the tenacity of one man who learned early in his life that in order to receive, first you must give.

“It is my hope,” says the author, “that the lessons from Mark Victor Hansen's life help everyone build confidence, agency, empathy, and valuable life skills.”

Renowned business lecturer and author Somers White says, “As I read this book, what went through my mind was that this was the greatest self-help book I have ever read. What struck me the most was the thought that this was a book that truly showed a blueprint of how to make one’s career go faster and farther.”

MARK VICTOR HANSEN: RELENTLESS is available on Amazon and all popular retail outlets where books are sold.

Perdue’s “personal cause” is combatting human trafficking. All royalties from RELENTLESS are committed to combatting human trafficking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

MITZI PERDUE is a businesswoman and author passionate about sharing fascinating information to support people everywhere on their journey to self-actualization. Her most recent book, Mark Victor Hansen Relentless, is all about Mark Victor Hansen, a co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul. As the widow of the poultry guy, Frank Perdue, Mitzi likes to say, "The chicken man's wife is writing about the chicken soup man!" She has degrees from both Harvard University and George Washington University. Additionally, she is past president of the 40,000-member American Agri-Women coalition, as well as a former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Conference on Women in Nairobi.

She writes for Psychology Today, serves as a member of the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents, before writing Mark Victor Hansen Relentless, she authored Tough Man, Tender Chicken: Business and Life Lessons from Frank Perdue. This book reached #5 on Amazon’s list of business biographies. She is also the author of I Didn’t Bargain for This, her story of growing up as a hotel heiress; her father was president and co-founder of the Sheraton Hotel Chain. Visit https://MitziPerdue.com

