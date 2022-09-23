From Drums Instructor to International Music Academy – The story of Patrick J. Abdo and The Drum Path

The Drum Path is an online drum academy founded by Patrick J. Abdo, a Lebanese musician, engineer, and entrepreneur.

Drums are widely regarded as the most complex musical instrument, requiring advanced strength, stamina, endurance, and hand-eye coordination. While drumming prodigies emerge every so often, the majority of newcomers and aspirants turn to drum teachers.

Among thousands of drum instructors across all compass points, none stands out as Patrick J. Abdo: a Lebanese musician, engineer, and the creator of one of the world’s top leading drum academies.

Hailing from Beirut, Patrick’s upbringing began in the heart of a multi-cultural music environment. Early in his life, he acquired and developed a keen sense of rhythm, which he nurtured throughout his formative years.

Patrick’s drumming ambitions began in 2004; over seven years, he polished his skills and pursued his passion until he began working as a private drum instructor in 2011. He transformed numerous aspirants into skilled musicians, and word of his talents, charisma and teaching skills quickly spread.

In 2018, Patrick Abdo founded The Drum Path. In record time, his company became widely acclaimed as the leading online drum university. With Patrick as its primary instructor, The Drum Path enabled him to cater to the needs of larger audiences.

Even after enjoying global renown as the founder of the acclaimed The Drum Path, Patrick J. Abdo remained motivated to reach as many people as he could. Knowing that not all young students of drums can afford his courses, he made a variety of online drum lessons accessible for free on his YouTube channel.

Patrick based his online drum academy on his book titled “The Drum Path: From Zero to Advanced”. The book touches on the fundamental drumming elements, including but not limited to the components of a drum kit, correct posture for drummers, introductory exercises, music notation, advanced exercises, primary drum rudiments, challenges to develop independence, and more.

When asked to describe the Drum Path book, Patrick imparted that it is a compilation of his teaching techniques and lessons all drummers should know, stating the following:

“The Drum Path is the ultimate guide for drum enthusiasts. The drummer will get to learn everything he/she needs to know from the very basics of handling the drums to advanced drumming techniques through which he/she will be able to perform on stage professionally and with confidence. The aim of this book is to provide the most adequate learning experience a future drummer needs,” said Patrick Abdo.

The Drum Path book was launched on Amazon on the 21st of August 2021, features 105 pages, and is available on Amazon. More information about Patrick Abdo and The Drum Path is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

The Drum Path

Patrick Abdo

+971 52 318 6659

Al Barsha 1, D2 Tower, 1st Floor, 101

Dubai

United Arab Emirates