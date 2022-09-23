Close to 1,000 Guests Attend Free Webinar by Google and NitroPack on Core Web Vitals and the Future of Speed Optimization

A closing 20-minute Q&A session with Google's Senior Technical Solutions Consultant Salvatore Denaro and NitroPack's CTO, Ivaylo Hristov, was the highlight for attendees.

NitroPack and Google co-hosted their first joint webinar on September 14, 2022, discussing Core Web Vitals and the future of site performance. The 60- minute free event attracted over 2000 registered users from 18 countries and offered a brief Q&A session with technical representatives from Google and NitroPack.

"Usability has been at the core of NitroPack since day one. Committing ourselves to the what, why, and how behind performance optimization is essential for empowering the community of web enthusiasts," shares Deyan Georgiev, CEO of NitroPack. "We see no better partner to decipher site performance and user experience with than Google themselves. It was a blast!"

"From launching a caching plugin more than ten years ago to sharing a virtual stage with Salvatore Denaro – partnering with Google was a remarkable moment for all of us at NitroPack," says Ivaylo Hristov, CTO at Nitropack. "It's yet another confirmation we're moving in the right direction and a huge motivation to keep trying to reshape the web performance industry."

The webinar "Core Web Vitals in The Real World and The WordPress Ecosystem" was moderated by Deyan Georgiev on the topics of:

- Core Web Vitals Basics

- Core Web Vitals in WordPress

- Site Performance & Techniques for Improving Core Web Vitals

A closing 20-minute Q&A session was held for attendees with expert, moderate, and beginner levels of Core Web Vitals knowledge answering both pre-collected and attendee questions.

NitroPack and Google are optimistic about extending their partnership for a second webinar and will announce updates in due time.

About NitroPack:

NitroPack is the leading all-in-one site speed solution that optimizes over 140,000 websites globally. As an all-in-one solution and the most complete speed optimization service in the world, NitroPack combines all the features a website owner might need for a fast website. Advanced caching, image optimization, code optimization, built-in global CDN, lazy loading -just name it, NitroPack has it. Founded in 2018 and based in Sofia, NitroPack is on a mission to provide every website owner with the opportunity to achieve world-class web performance. To learn more, visit www.nitropack.io.

About Salvatore Denaro:

Salvatore joined Google in 2018 as a Sr Technical Solutions Consultant. Sal helps Google's partners improve their websites by leveraging web development best practices, tools, and technologies. Before Google, Sal spent over 20 years as a full-stack software engineer working primarily in the financial industry. He still remembers the correct permissions for cgi-bin scripts.

Media Contact

NitroPack

Silvena Koleva

Bulgaria