Titanz Plumbing and Air Conditioning Voted the Fastest Growing Company in Southwest Florida

TitanZ is a leading Plumbing and Air Conditioning company serving Charlotte County, Florida. The professional and experienced team from the company has the expertise and flair to deliver beyond the expectations of their clients, saving them time and money.

Charlotte County, FL, USA - TitanZ is a full-service, family-owned company that provides world-class plumbing and air conditioning solutions to its clients. Serving Parts of Lee, Sarasota, and Charlotte county and expanding into South Sarasota, Titanz Plumbing and Air Conditioning is on a fast pace of growth while focusing on quality and 24-hour service using the latest technology in the HVAC and Plumbing Industry. As a local contractor, TitanZ has firmly established itself as a popular and reliable brand meeting all the installation, repair & maintenance needs of homeowners in its area of operations.

Titanz specializes in Air Purification, Hydro scrubbing, Trenchless Pipe lining, Smoke detection, Leak detection, Repipe and Sewer Divisions, and Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. With top-notch feedback and ratings from its clients, the company is popular in the local community for its quality and timely work delivered by remediation experts and certified technicians. With TitanZ, clients can always be assured of getting outstanding services at competitive prices.

"We are a trusted name for plumbing and air conditioning services in Charlotte county, and we stand for our quality work and professionalism," says Kenneth Lowe, President of TitanZ Plumbing & Air Conditioning. "Our staff is well-trained, insured, and licensed with years of experience in handling the most challenging plumbing and air conditioning projects. We believe in getting the job right the first time and are committed to 100% satisfaction every time."

TitanZ follows a tried and proven process to ensure each project meets its desired goals. The team at TitanZ deftly handles each project right from initial consultation to final delivery. They pay attention to every small detail specified by the clients. TitanZ has set up comprehensive systems and workflows to ensure seamless delivery of work.

"One of the many reasons why our customers love us is because we don't treat them as just another number on our list of customers. We get to know them personally because their requirements are as personal as it gets. They can always count on us," remarks Kenneth. "There’s a need for a service provider that offers upfront pricing and uses the latest technology to provide efficient and reliable services. We have constantly seen a surge in demand for our services ever since we started operations.”

The Titanz brand is planning to expand in at least 3 more locations in addition to its multi-location facility located in its hometown in Charlotte County, Florida. Titanz will be serving the Venice and South Sarasota area soon.

“Our clients are always our top priority. Excellence in customer service and quality is what drives our decision and operations,” says Kenneth. “Our Project Manager oversees every step of the process to ensure it’s done according to the plans and checks every detail before handover. Our background and decades of experience in this industry give us an advantage of knowing what works best and customizing specifically for each client.”

About TitanZ

For more information about TitanZ and other inquiries, send an email or reach out via the website at https://www.calltitanz.com/

Media Contact

Titanz Plumbing and Titanz Air Conditioning Inc.

Kenneth Lowe

Charlotte County

FL

United States