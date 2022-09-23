Kadenia Javis: The Accountant Going Beyond Taxes

Founder of Javis Financial Services, Kadenia Javis, is furthering her goal of educating the average person on relevant financial issues.

Kadenia Javis has always believed in educating her community about reducing their tax liabilities and is also an advocate for financial literacy. This was the major reason she founded Javis Financial Services, a company that aid individuals and businesses with their tax concerns and questions year-round.

At Javis, Kadenia brings with her a wealth of education and experience garnered over decades. She received her BS degree from Limestone College and attained her MBA degree from Strayer University (Magna Cum Laude). Her professional experience in banking and finance includes working in both the public and private sector with the city, state, and federal governments. In addition to being a former IRS employee, she holds the designation as an Authorized Electronic Provider, Registered Tax Return Preparer (RTRP) & Electronic Return Originator (ERO) with the Internal Revenue Service.

In 2014, Kadenia began her non-profit organization “FBLA Jr. Scholarship Foundation" known now as “POWER UP Your Financial IQ!” to employ interns and introduce them to the many facets of business etiquette and give them one-on-one on the job office training. The organization also awards scholarships annually to graduating high school students to assist them with essential items other than tuition and books.

Kadenia’s goal of simplifying finance and accounting to non -financial professionals has gotten her accolades from various quarters. Her accounting firm has been awarded Columbia’s Neighborhood Award hosted by KISS FM 103.1, The Best Financial Consultants 2021, The Best Accounting Firm 2020, and The Best Tax Consultants 2019 by the Columbia Award Program. She was also named in the Inaugural Class of SC Black Pages Top 40 under 40, Economic Empowerment Award-National Coalition of Black Woman, Top Woman of Influence, Columbia’s Trailblazer Woman, Midlands Woman On The Move, among many others.

