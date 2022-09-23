Submit Release
Symposium at the Driehaus Museum Will Bring Together Noteworthy Speakers to Address "The Art of Architecture: Perspectives on Sullivan & Nickel"

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richard H. Driehaus Museum announces a day-long symposium to explore important themes in the architecture of Louis Sullivan and the photography by Richard Nickel that documented the destruction of many of Adler & Sullivan's most important Chicago buildings. The Art of Architecture: Perspectives on Sullivan & Nickel will bring together experts to discuss topics as diverse as the power of photography, the neuroscience behind ornamentation, and the impact and benefits of preservation on the urban built environment. The event will be held Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. All tickets include free admission to the Museum between October 21-23. For information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3UJJQvt.

The symposium builds on themes in the Museum's exhibition Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw, which includes over forty of Nickel's photographs and over twenty architectural fragments from Adler & Sullivan buildings.

Speakers include:

  • David Van Zanten, highlighting Sullivan's developing use of ornamentation, culminating in his design for the Wainwright Building (St Louis, 1890-91). Van Zanten is the author of Sullivan's City: The Meaning of Ornament for Louis Sullivan (2000).
  • Matt McNicholas, speaking about how ornament affects emotion and experience in the built environment. McNicholas is an architect who has created ornamental details for buildings in 16 countries. He is a member of the Society for Neuroscience.
  • Richard Cahan, author of three books on Richard Nickel including the recent Richard Nickel: Dangerous Years: What He Saw and What He Wrote: Tim Samuelson, director of the Chicago Architectural Preservation Archive; Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago, and John Vinci, FAIA, an architect with experience in the restoration of historic architecture, including Sullivan's Chicago Stock Exchange Trading Room. They will speak about the Richard Nickel Committee, which focused a new generation of architectural preservation in Chicago.

Also participating will be David A. Hanks, curator of the exhibition Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw, and David Travis, former Curator of Photography at the Art Institute of Chicago. Alison Fisher, the Harold and Margot Schiff Curator of Architecture and Design at the Art Institute of Chicago, moderates one session.

