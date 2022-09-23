Untouched Agency, a leader in women empowerment, unveils how its owners are moving towards a 75% female staff.

The leading social media marketing agency's owners are all hands on deck in making sure that it is moving to a 75-percent female staff in a bid to elevate female models and make history in the global entertainment industry.

Untouched Agency, an industry-leading company built to build better brands, has stepped up efforts and is now moving towards a 75% female staff.

Company founder Steph Too Trill and owner Derrek Brown have humble backgrounds and have changed the lives of many models opening them to new sources of income.

"The team aims to encourage female personnel in recruitment processes and support and elevate female models. This way, we plan to build the global entertainment industry by helping to create a female workforce. That goal is at the core of the belief of Untouched Agency – something we hold very dearly in all our operations," says Steph Too Trill.

Untouched Agency currently, which has international offices in Columbia, the UK and the Dominican Republic, has over 200+ clients and a staff of over 100. Derrek and Steph Too Trill has led the way in pushing for new ways to build their clients' brands while empowering women along the way.

The Untouched Agency earlier bared its plans to update its management and operations, seeking to promote women's empowerment on a global scale and redefine how companies hire women across the globe.

Untouched Agency is a top social media marketing agency that specializes in the recruitment and management of models. It has three international sites in the United States, Dublin, and Turkey.

The leading PR agency based in the United States takes pride in its professional media experts and decentralized management systems. Untouched Agency offers professional services for models looking to gain visibility through social network marketing, advertising on social networks, and various online advertising solutions.

The leading firm also offers Untouched Agencies DMCA Takedown Service, which uses the latest technologies to situate and get rid of pirated content quickly and efficiently. By monitoring social media and the world wide web 24/7, the Agency is able to locate stolen content and sends DMCA takedown notices to file-hosting sites, tube sites, search engines, and ISPs that are hosting or linking to the stolen content.

"We lead the way in supporting women's empowerment and are bent on taking the helm in the entertainment industry. We want to show the world that women can work hard, be more efficient than ever, and reach their goals. We are extremely confident that we will be able to accomplish our objective of a female workforce," says Steph Too Trill, the founder of Untouched Agency.

Individuals who want to join the Untouched Agency may sign up their name and other information on the website.

Those who want to check out Untouched Agency's goal to move towards a 75% female staff may head to www.untouchedagency.com. Others who wish to learn more about Untouched Agency may follow its social channels for more information.

