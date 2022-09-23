The Popular Football platform is launched, and will become a dark horse in the football guessing market

Sports entertainment has been around for centuries and has a long history, and football game hash guessing is the most popular for most people right now. In recent decades, one of the biggest changes in football guessing market is the combination of network and blockchain. Fans from all over the world can quiz their favorite football matches online. While enjoying the exciting game scenes, fans can enjoy an extra benefit without leaving home, which keeps the global football Guessing market expanding. According to research and analysis by Research&Markets, an international market research institution, the global football guessing market will grow by USD 144.44 billion between 2020 and 2024.

In the traditional football guessing gameplay, it is generally based on guessing the score. This kind of guessing mode has high requirements for players, which must not only be proficient in professional football knowledge, but also know the strengths of both sides of the game and should be someway lucky. Even so, by adjusting the rules of the game, the team will firmly control the outcome of the game, and it is difficult for players to obtain stable income.

The popular football platform was established by a large US investment company with an investment of 120 million US dollars and to gain user volume. In this context, Popular Football launched a new hash guessing platform, hoping to rapidly expand the number of users. Compared with the traditional football Guessing Game, which requires the correct score to be rewarded, Popular Football is the opposite, as long as the incorrect score is within the range given by the platform, the reward can be obtained. Generally speaking, the score given by the platform may reach as many as 18 results. As long as the user does not guess one of the actual results, they can make a profit. Even if you don't need to know too much about the team of the game, not even fans can participate.

In order to fully protect the interests of users, Popular Football also joins hands with internationally renowned insurance companies to provide users with comprehensive guessing protection, employing a number of professional international investment experts and international football event analysts as the backing, and combining its own insurance business experience to provide different capital preservation plans for each region. The capital preservation plan is issued by professional event analysts. As long as the user operates according to the requirements, the rights and interests of the user will be fully protected.

Football guessing is a huge and growing global industry, more and more new users entering the market. The increase in the number of users will inevitably force the market to appear more exciting gameplay, and Popular Football comes with low risks, stable returns, and no professional requirements for users. This new type of guessing game is likely to become a dark horse in the football guessing market. It can not only expand a large number of new users, but also attract old users in the original football guessing market and grab a larger market share in the football guessing market.

In the future, Popular Football will attract more users with excellent brands, convince users with innovative products, impress users with thoughtful services, retain users with stable performance, and become the best choice for global football guessing users.

Media Contact

Popular Football

Allen Xu

United States