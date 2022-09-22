Gov. Wolf Touts PA’s Leadership in Clean Energy Transition at Global Forum in Pittsburgh

Governor Tom Wolf today told the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) about Pennsylvania’s significant progress in the transition to clean energy and vowed that the commonwealth will continue to be a leader in energy innovation.

“I’m proud to have the chance to highlight the work that is being done here in Pittsburgh and throughout Pennsylvania to create the change we need to see,” Governor Wolf said. “The transition to a clean-energy future is a necessity for the economy, for workers, and for the environment. And just like we always have, Pennsylvania is going to be on the leading edge.”

The governor addressed the plenary session of the assembly, organized by the U.S. Department of Energy to bring together the world’s energy leaders, researchers, innovators and advocates to share ideas and information on the transition to clean energy.

The GCEAF’s primary goals for this inaugural gathering are to showcase U.S. global leadership on clean-energy deployment and innovation, reinforce clean-energy transitions as a national security imperative and create opportunities for U.S. private sector in the global clean-energy marketplace.

On the international front, the convening aims to strengthen the global architecture for clean-energy cooperation and announce new concrete deliverables on cooperative international energy initiatives.

In his address, Governor Wolf pointed to some of the important accomplishments of his administration in transitioning to clean energy, including:

Created a Climate Action Plan

Set aggressive targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Enacted the largest government solar energy commitment in the U.S.

Installed over 1,000 electric-vehicle charging stations

Established rules to reduce methane emissions

Became the 12th state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Governor Wolf hailed the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, each of which will allow major investments in clean energy and projects to mitigate the damage of climate change across the U.S.

“These bills will not only help fight climate change, they will provide new, good-paying jobs for unions and trade workers here in Pennsylvania and across the country,” he said.

