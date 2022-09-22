MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 12, 2022 to Monday, September 19, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 12, 2022, through Monday, September 19, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 69 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 12, 2022

A Berretta .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-131-983

Two Taurus 82 .38 caliber revolvers was recovered in the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-132-093

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

A Century Arms SAS 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Shepherd Parkway, Southwest. CCN: 22-130-051

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-132-715

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-132-756

A Jimenez Arms JA-Nine 9mm caliber was recovered in the 4500 block of Central Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-132-838

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Anthony Christian Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-132-931

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun, a Freedom Arms 22 Magnum .22 caliber revolver, and a Beretta BU9 Nano 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Kyle Duane Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Maintaining a Crack House, Felon in Possession, and Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 22-133-015

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Dominic Armstrong, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-133-027

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Anton Abney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-133-222

A Canik 55 TP-9DA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-133-299

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-133-388

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson 5906 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2100 block of First Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Amir Lynch, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-133-339

A Ruger 57 5.7.28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-133-429

Thursday, September 15, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-133-511

A Glock 39 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-133-662

A Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Luther Nelson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-133-802

A Rohm .22 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Corey Green, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-133-902

A Kahr Arms CT-45 .45 caliber handgun and a Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Fort Davis Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Robert Devin Thompson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 22-134-013

Friday, September 16, 2022

A Crosman Arms .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of 51st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Matthew Woodard, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-134-076

A Springfield Armory XD-9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-134-192

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Saquan Lockhart-Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-134-235

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of First Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-134-319

A Phoenix Arms HP22 .22 caliber shotgun was recovered in the 4300 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Lamond Hammonds, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 22-134-313

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Brion David Allen, of Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-134-322

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tre’mayne Brown, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-134-412

A Smith & Wesson 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-134-572

Saturday, September 17, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Nathan Alan Perkins, Jr., of Ft. Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-134-660

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-134-662

A Taurus PT-24/7 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Devon Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-134-844

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-134-846

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Antonio Ward, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-134-941

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Crosman Arms 1911 4.5mm BB gun were recovered in the 600 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Hosea Stevens, of Southeast, D.C., for No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a BB gun, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, and Making a Firearm. CCN: 22-134-977

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Daniel Obadiah Robinson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-135-003

Sunday, September 18, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-135-164

A Glock 44 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 800 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-135-166

A Tokarev TBP 12 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-135-167

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-135-171

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and a SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Senteria J. Williams, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Darrius Salmond, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-135-209

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old John Augustus Christian, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-135-216

A Smith & Wesson PPS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Essence Davae Spriggs-Richardson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-135-364

A Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Trey Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-135-422

A Rock River Arms LAR-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle and an Amadeo Rossi .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 5800 block of Eighth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Christopher Michael Hailes, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-135-451

A Taurus Millennium Pro PT-745 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Nine and a Half Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Terrance Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, and No Permit. CCN: 22-135-476

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Michael Omar Malachi Hough, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-135-505

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 100 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Markquett Antonio Harris, of Orlando, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 22-135-511

Monday, September 19, 2022

A Harrington & Richardson 632 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-135-822

A FNH FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jeremiah Jordan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Assault on a Police Officer, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-135-847

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Traimaine Martrinois-Kortez Allen, Jr., of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-135-867

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kamara Huffler, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-135-893

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Owens Jamal, of New Carrollton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-135-895

A Mossberg 715-T .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Delonte Deon Small, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-135-912

A Zastava 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-135-920

A Savage Arms 67H 12 gauge shotgun and a Remington Fieldmaster 572 .22 caliber shotgun were recovered in the 300 block of Whittier Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-135-975

A Walther P-99 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-135-993

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Robert Lee Morris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-135-997

A Ruger SR-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tyree Robert Young, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-136-025

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Corban Hunter Jordan, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-136-027

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###