Governor Abbott Highlights Port Houston’s Vital Role In Texas Economy

TEXAS, September 22 - September 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the vital role that Port Houston plays in supporting the Texas economic juggernaut at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena.

Delivering a keynote address to a crowd of over 700, Governor Abbott touted Port Houston's contributions to Texas' mighty economy and outlined ways the State of Texas will continue fighting for Port Houston and hardworking Texans in the energy industry. The Governor noted that Port Houston alone supports millions of jobs—directly and indirectly—across the entire state.

"Port Houston and Houston's ship channel are the center point of the Texas economic juggernaut, supporting millions of jobs for hardworking Texans," said Governor Abbott. "Energy is at the core of Texas' economic powerhouse, and I am proud to be here today at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum to express my unwavering support for this critical industry. Working with industry leaders like those here today, we will keep Texas the energy capital of the world."

Hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, the Gulf Coast Industry Forum conference brings together stakeholders from industry, community, education, and government to discuss regional and global forecasts and opportunities affecting the Gulf Coast.

Learn more about the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.