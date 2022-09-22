Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,021 in the last 365 days.

Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige announces appointment to the Circuit Court of the First Circuit

HONOLULU – Gov. David Y. Ige has appointed District Judge James S. Kawashima to fill the vacancy on the Circuit Court of the First Circuit (Oʻahu) created by the retirement of Judge Bert I. Ayabe in Oct. 2021.

Gov. Ige selected Kawashima from a list of five nominees provided to him by the Judicial Selection Commission, Hawai‘i State Judiciary.

“Judge Kawashima brings a depth and breadth of experience that will benefit the Circuit Court,” said Gov. Ige. “I know he’ll work efficiently, and I’m confident that he both understands the law and will continue to treat those in his courtroom with respect and fairness.”

Kawashima currently serves as a district judge of the First Circuit, State of Hawaiʻi, where he previously served as a per diem judge. As an attorney, he accrued wide-ranging experience in both criminal and civil litigation and has served as an adjunct instructor with the paralegal program at Kapiʻolani Community College.

Judge Kawashima earned his J.D. at the University of Southern California and is a graduate of Princeton University.

“I am both honored and humbled by Gov. Ige’s confidence in me,” said Kawashima. “It has been an enormous privilege to serve with the judiciary, and I look forward to expressing my appreciation for this responsibility as I meet with our esteemed senators in the weeks to come.”

Judge Kawashima’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

###

 

Media Contact:

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

[email protected]

You just read:

Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige announces appointment to the Circuit Court of the First Circuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.