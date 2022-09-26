YellowBird Welcomes Albina Iskhakova as Vice President of Platform Engineering
YellowBird's two-sided marketplace adds experienced professional to its leadership team
YellowBird modernizes a traditional industry through the implementation of an autonomous platform helps to connect qualified candidates, allowing our clients to on-demand access to nationwide talent.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YellowBird, a gig-economy marketplace connecting environmental, health, safety (EHS), and risk management professionals to related jobs, welcomes Albina Iskhakova as the new Vice President of Platform Engineering. Iskhakova brings over a decade of leadership and engineering experience to the company.
— Albina Iskhakova
“YellowBird’s approach to modernizing a traditional industry through the implementation of an autonomous platform helps to connect qualified candidates, allowing our clients to on-demand access to nationwide talent,” said Albina Iskhakova, Vice President of Platform Engineering at YellowBird. “I look forward to creating a lasting impact with YellowBird as the company works to revolutionize how EHS and Risk Management professionals connect to find job opportunities.”
Albina’s combination of high-level technical expertise and ability to identify opportunities will allow YellowBird to continue scaling to meet increased demands for EHS and risk professionals across various industries including insurance, construction, manufacturing, and energy, among others. With her prior leadership experience guiding cross-functional teams, Iskhakova will help the team build an effective and accessible, autonomous ecosystem while maximizing the platform.
“Albina's approach to technical problem solving will be instrumental as YellowBird continues to grow. She will be a major part of road mapping and executing the strategic direction we take going forward,” said Michael Zalle, Founder and CEO of YellowBird. “She's not only an amazing technologist, but an amazing human. Albina exemplifies the qualities of a leader that we look for at YellowBird and given her vast experience managing diverse technical teams, we are excited to have her join us on the YellowBird senior leadership team.”
Albina brings a proven track record of empowering development teams to build innovative solutions and leadership expertise to YellowBird. In her previous role as Sr. Director of Software Engineering at Transact Campus, she was instrumental in building and retaining development talent that delivered on new ideas as well as supported legacy products.
YellowBird launched in 2019 with a simple platform to manually match on-demand services in the EHS Space. Our sophisticated artificial intelligence of today is a game changer for giving workers better control of when and where they work while improving efficiencies to save time and money. Companies in the insurance, construction, manufacturing and energy industries turn to YellowBird’s deep roster of certified, vetted, and insured professionals for any size project or program. Whether it be a single need or thousands of locations, YellowBird has the right people for the job.
About YellowBird:
YellowBird is a gig economy marketplace that quickly and easily connects Risk Management and Environmental, Health, and Safety Professionals with businesses on-demand. By providing a fast and efficient method for business leaders and skilled professionals willing to connect, YellowBird facilitates the right people, in the right location, with the right experience for the job. Safety has never been so simple! To see more go to www.goYellowBird.com or visit them on Facebook and LinkedIn.
