Sign Upgrade Project to Begin Next Week on Route 15 in Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a shoulder restriction beginning next week on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Tioga County for a road sign upgrade project.

On Tuesday, September 27, the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will begin to upgrade road signs along Route 15 northbound and southbound between mile marker 162 (Route 414 / Liberty exit) and mile marker 182 (Business Route 15 / North Main Street exit) north of Mansfield. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be closed where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution. 

Penn Line Service, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $118,400, road sign replacement project, which is expected to be completed in November of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

