Sign Upgrade Project to Begin Next Week on Route 15 in Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a shoulder restriction beginning next week on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Tioga County for a road sign upgrade project.

On Tuesday, September 27, the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will begin to upgrade road signs along Route 15 northbound and southbound between mile marker 162 (Route 414 / Liberty exit) and mile marker 182 (Business Route 15 / North Main Street exit) north of Mansfield. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be closed where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution.

Penn Line Service, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $118,400, road sign replacement project, which is expected to be completed in November of 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

