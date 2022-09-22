Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,510 in the last 365 days.

Fernando Lelo de Larrea: El liderazgo mexicano de Rafa Márquez en el FC Barcelona.

Fernando Lelo de Larrea

Fernanco Lelo de Larrea

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea: El liderazgo mexicano de Rafa Márquez en el FC Barcelona.

Rafa Márquez is undoubtedly in the discussion as the most successful Mexican in Europe, soccer wise”
— Fernando Lelo de Larrea
MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two months after being announced as technical director of Barça Atlètic, Rafael Márquez has clear objectives: to continue working so that more important doors open for him in the future.

"Rafa Márquez is undoubtedly in the discussion as the most successful Mexican in Europe, soccer wise" declared the leadership expert, Fernando Lelo de Larrea.

In an interview for Mundo Deportivo, the 'Kaiser' does not close the doors to lead Barcelona's first team; however, not in the short term, as it is a position that is well covered by Xavi Hernandez.

"My goal for now is to try to grow, prepare myself and have experience. If in the future that opportunity comes, it's something you can't say no to, just like the Mexican National Team, it would be a great dream and opportunity, but for now it's to work and then be able to have an opportunity like that."

The Mexican coach shared the communication he has with Xavi: "My relationship was good on the field and we made a good friendship off the field; we are very happy. We talk once or twice a week; we need each other, we ask each other for advice, the normal day-to-day stuff."

Highlighting his preparation as a coach, as "he has more advanced knowledge as a coach, I'm just starting out, so I'm happy that he's the first team coach because he's someone from home. The club is in good hands".

Joan Laporta, the key to his return to Barcelona
The Michoacan helmsman highlighted the opportunity given to him by the president of Barcelona for his progress on the bench.

"I am very grateful to him because he gave me the opportunity to be part of the club; what I did as a professional helped me to have the confidence to return to the club".

Complementing that "for me it's a great opportunity, you can't say no to Barcelona. I came to Spain to do a coaching course, so the fact that they have given me this opportunity is important, and I am happy to return to my home".

Rafael Marquez has had a great start to the 2022-23 Season with Barça Atlètic, where he has two wins and two draws, so he is very clear about his objectives.

"We have started well, we have to fight game by game to stay in the category; my main objective and imposition was to be able to develop the players, make them grow. So saving the category, and maybe going up, would be the best."
"In a world of great challenges in the world, it is important that Mexicans have examples of leadership in top-level international organizations," remarked Fernando Lelo de Larrea.

Finally, Rafael Márquez shared how was his preparation as a coach, and with whom he shared the classrooms: "Of those I was able to take the course, there was Fernando Torres, Álvaro Arbeloa; people who already stood out in the course".

While he pointed out that he still maintains a relationship with people like Carles Puyol, Patrick Kluivert or Thierry Henry; although he shared that his communication with Lionel Messi is almost nil.

"With Messi I have little relationship, we are people of the same character, silent, introverted, but affection and respect is always with him. Today he is the best player in the world," he concluded.

Mia Atkinson
Media Captains
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Fernando Lelo de Larrea - El Peligro de Compararse y Cómo Leer Un Libro a la Semana

You just read:

Fernando Lelo de Larrea: El liderazgo mexicano de Rafa Márquez en el FC Barcelona.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.