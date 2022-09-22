Fernando Lelo de Larrea: El liderazgo mexicano de Rafa Márquez en el FC Barcelona.
Rafa Márquez is undoubtedly in the discussion as the most successful Mexican in Europe, soccer wise”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two months after being announced as technical director of Barça Atlètic, Rafael Márquez has clear objectives: to continue working so that more important doors open for him in the future.
— Fernando Lelo de Larrea
"Rafa Márquez is undoubtedly in the discussion as the most successful Mexican in Europe, soccer wise" declared the leadership expert, Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
In an interview for Mundo Deportivo, the 'Kaiser' does not close the doors to lead Barcelona's first team; however, not in the short term, as it is a position that is well covered by Xavi Hernandez.
"My goal for now is to try to grow, prepare myself and have experience. If in the future that opportunity comes, it's something you can't say no to, just like the Mexican National Team, it would be a great dream and opportunity, but for now it's to work and then be able to have an opportunity like that."
The Mexican coach shared the communication he has with Xavi: "My relationship was good on the field and we made a good friendship off the field; we are very happy. We talk once or twice a week; we need each other, we ask each other for advice, the normal day-to-day stuff."
Highlighting his preparation as a coach, as "he has more advanced knowledge as a coach, I'm just starting out, so I'm happy that he's the first team coach because he's someone from home. The club is in good hands".
Joan Laporta, the key to his return to Barcelona
The Michoacan helmsman highlighted the opportunity given to him by the president of Barcelona for his progress on the bench.
"I am very grateful to him because he gave me the opportunity to be part of the club; what I did as a professional helped me to have the confidence to return to the club".
Complementing that "for me it's a great opportunity, you can't say no to Barcelona. I came to Spain to do a coaching course, so the fact that they have given me this opportunity is important, and I am happy to return to my home".
Rafael Marquez has had a great start to the 2022-23 Season with Barça Atlètic, where he has two wins and two draws, so he is very clear about his objectives.
"We have started well, we have to fight game by game to stay in the category; my main objective and imposition was to be able to develop the players, make them grow. So saving the category, and maybe going up, would be the best."
"In a world of great challenges in the world, it is important that Mexicans have examples of leadership in top-level international organizations," remarked Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
Finally, Rafael Márquez shared how was his preparation as a coach, and with whom he shared the classrooms: "Of those I was able to take the course, there was Fernando Torres, Álvaro Arbeloa; people who already stood out in the course".
While he pointed out that he still maintains a relationship with people like Carles Puyol, Patrick Kluivert or Thierry Henry; although he shared that his communication with Lionel Messi is almost nil.
"With Messi I have little relationship, we are people of the same character, silent, introverted, but affection and respect is always with him. Today he is the best player in the world," he concluded.
