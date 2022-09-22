Wolf Administration Highlights Support for Access to Apprenticeships at B. Braun Medical Expansion Celebration

Allentown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre joined company and local officials in celebrating the opening of B. Braun Medical Inc.’s expanded plant in Allentown, Lehigh County. There, Deputy D’Ettore highlighted the Wolf Administration’s continued support to grow access to registered apprenticeship programs like the one at B. Braun Medical which was supported by a $36,374 grant from DCED’s Apprenticeship Grant Program in 2018.

“The Wolf Administration commends B. Braun Medical on their impressive expansion and dedication to creating new jobs for Pennsylvanians,” said Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre. “Manufacturing remains one of the commonwealth’s key industries. Seeing companies like B. Braun continue to grow and strengthen their presence in Pennsylvania helps further solidify our standing as a great place for manufacturers looking to relocate or expand operations.”

The 310,000-square-foot expansion will nearly double the footprint of the B. Braun manufacturing facility at 901 Marcon Blvd. in Allentown and increase the workforce at that location to more than 1,700. The expanded facility will benefit healthcare providers and millions of patients across the country by adding capacity to manufacture critical life-sustaining medical equipment in Pennsylvania.

“B. Braun is proud to continue expanding our manufacturing presence in Pennsylvania with these new investments at our Allentown facility,” said Jean-Claude Dubacher, Chairman and CEO, B. Braun of America Inc. “We appreciate the efforts of DCED and the Wolf Administration to improve Pennsylvania’s business climate and partner with us to expand the availability of skilled workers needed to operate our facilities.”

The company has a well-established apprenticeship program and is partnering with the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, the PA Apprenticeship Office, Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, and other large manufacturers including OraSure, Lutron, and Crayola, to create the Industrial Training & Education Consortium of the Lehigh Valley (iTEC).

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

