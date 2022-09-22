Mercy Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Kuldeep Singh and Clinical Dietitian Kristian Morey Appear on Mercy's "Medoscopy" Series

Kuldeep Singh, M.D., FACS, MBA, FASMBS, a top weight loss surgeon and Director of The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy, and Kristian Morey, RD, LDN, a Clinical Dietitian with the Nutrition and Diabetes Education program at Mercy, appear together as guests of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore's ongoing talk show series, "Medoscopy."

BALTIMORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kuldeep Singh, M.D., FACS, MBA, FASMBS, a top weight loss surgeon and Director of The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, and Kristian Morey, RD, LDN, a Clinical Dietitian with the Nutrition and Diabetes Education program at Mercy, appear together as guests of the hospital's ongoing talk show series, "Medoscopy," airing on Facebook Watch, Wed.-Thurs., Sept. 28th and 29th at 5:30 p.m. EST (http://www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Dr. Singh and Ms. Morey discuss their work with patients dealing with weight management issues and weight/obesity-related illness, like diabetes.

On more personal notes, Dr. Singh discusses his days on the cricket and soccer fields, and how he came to the U.S. from India in 1994. Dr. Singh would leave behind orthopedic surgery to become Fellowship trained in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery and Bariatric Surgery with experience in Gastric bypass (Roux-en-Y) surgery, Laparoscopic gastric sleeve surgery, and Revision bariatric surgery.

Morey, who grew up in Washington State would graduate from Tulane University, would explore interests in social sciences, psychology, and even finance before pursuing her studies in Dietetics at the University of Maryland, College Park.

During Medoscopy's regular "show and tell" segment, Dr. Singh waxes philosophical, explaining his love of working with the earth, gardening, while Morey revealed her "biochem binder," a symbol of her battles tackling 6 chemistry courses ("one of the banes of my existence!") during her university studies.

Named a "Top Doctor" in Bariatric Surgery by Baltimore magazine for multiple years and a "Health Care Hero" by T- he Daily Record, Dr. Singh is a strong proponent for advancing the clinical standard of bariatric surgery and leads seminars to educate patients, helping them determine whether or not weight loss surgery is the best option to achieve their health goals.

A member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Morey completed her dietetic internship with Sodexo at University of Maryland before coming to Mercy. Now a Certified Diabetes Care & Education Specialist, she instructs Mercy's Diabetes Education Classes and Support Groups as well as, the Bariatric Center Support Groups.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

