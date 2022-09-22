Garden Media Group's 2023 Garden Trends Report Available Now

'I Believe In Me' features seven trends for retailers to take note of in the coming year

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garden Media Group announces its twenty-second annual Garden Trends Report, I Believe In Me, available now for download.

The 2023 report features what trend-spotting firm, Garden Media Group, believes to be the moment's two most significant driving forces, individuality, and accessibility. In a world dominated by uncertainty, the overarching trend of 2023 is rooted in self-reliance and personal empowerment, making room for a larger, more inclusive gardening community.

"Consumers feel empowered when purchasing and using garden center products that feel like they are making a difference for themselves, their families, and their communities," said Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media.

The 2023 Garden Trends Report shows how we have evolved beyond the unpredictability of the past two years into a life of practical self-fulfillment.

"We cannot control external factors, but we can control what we do and buy – and we are choosing things that align with our values," explains Dubow. "Now is the time for us to take responsibility as an industry because soon our consumers will demand it from us."

According to the report, people will make changes for easier and more tech-forward living. Innovative technology, smart devices, and electric-powered tools are taking over. The message that gardening is for everyone is more important than ever, with accessibility being a hot topic for "Super Agers" and Millennials alike.

According to Dubow, the phrases "TikTok made me buy it" and "TikTok made me do it" greatly influence the garden community. TikTok has become a significant force for trends, from which retailers can gain inspiration and drive sales. The app's green-industry influencers are the first on the scene when it comes to reporting the trends and wants of consumers – encouraging them to express themselves and step into what brings them joy – gardening.

"The industry is experiencing a wave of growth, and we are responsible for not letting that wave crash," said Dubow. "By simply knowing the upcoming trends and what consumers want and need, we will see the green industry continue to grow to new heights and become even more inclusive."

Garden Media Group has published its highly anticipated Garden Trends Report annually since 2001. The firm offers information about trends in various formats, including a free annual report and a YouTube series. The 2023 Garden Trends Report is available for free download. Read Garden Media's GROW! blog for trend updates and industry news.

Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. The annual Garden Trends Report is one of the most published garden studies in trade and consumer news.

