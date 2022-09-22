Submit Release
MPAC Healthcare Appoints Hailey F. Paley as its New Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based MPAC Healthcare today announced the appointment of Hailey F. Paley as its new Chief Operating Officer.  Hailey has a successful track record as a senior executive managing clinical provider programs in both the acute and post-acute sectors.  Prior to joining MPAC, Hailey served in operational and strategic roles as an executive with Sound Physicians and its newly formed long-term care ACO.  Tim Martinez, MPAC's Chief Executive Officer stated, "Hailey is an important addition to MPAC's executive leadership team as we guide our clinical platform and service offerings towards a larger role impacting post-acute episodic cost containment and greater synergies within alternative payment programs."

MPAC Healthcare is a leading provider of advanced medical and mental health clinical services focused on the senior population in post-acute facilities.  MPAC currently operates in five states with several new states slated for expansion in 2023.  The success of MPAC's clinical platform and presence in key geographic markets has led to its increased value proposition to alternative payment platforms seeking outcome-driven partners for their provider networks.

