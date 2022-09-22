Bronco Wine Company's Board of Directors selects a new President/CEO

Ceres, CA - September 22, 2022 - The Board of Directors is pleased to announce Daniel J. Leonard as Bronco Wine Company’s new President/CEO...

Following the recent loss of Founder and long-time CEO Fred Franzia, Bronco Wine Company’s Board of Directors met to select a new President/CEO. The Board of Directors is pleased to announce Daniel J. Leonard as Bronco’s new President/CEO. Dan was the clear choice to helm the family-owned business given his long-standing relationship with Fred and the Franzia family. “As we look to the future, we’re confident Dan is the right person to lead Bronco Wine Company and carry on the long legacy that Fred built,” says Mark Couchman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dan has been part of the Bronco family for the past 35 years, most recently in the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. He and his wife Bonnie have lived in the San Joaquin Valley for 35 years and have six children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition, he has served on the board of directors for the Wine Institute, a voice for the California wine industry, for the past 30 years, and the boards of directors of Oak Valley Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank for 10 years. Dan holds a Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin.

Dan’s connection to the Franzia family, decision-making experience and strong leadership will add to Bronco’s storied success. Specifically, Dan will oversee the development of multiple business units that comprise the Franzia Family Enterprises to allow the Enterprise to leverage its agricultural, wine production, transportation and distribution assets to drive growth. Dan also will be tasked with implementing the 2023 Strategic Plan announced earlier this year by the Enterprise Leadership Team.

Dan states, “I humbly accept the position as President/CEO and my focus will be to ensure Bronco will continue to be a leader in the wine industry. During the past 50 years, a solid foundation has been built by Fred T., his brother Joseph S. and Cousin John, and I intend to continue the growth of the company with the help of the exceptional management team we have in place today.”

Dan assumes the role of President/CEO immediately. Please join the board of directors and the Franzia family in congratulating Dan.

About Bronco Wine Company

Founded in 1973 by brothers Fred T. and Joseph S., along with their cousin John, Bronco Wine Company has grown to become a force in the US wine industry while remaining family-owned. Although producing a diverse range of wines over 100 unique brands, neither Bronco Wine Company nor the Franzia family are affiliated with the Franzia bag-in-a-box wine product.

