90 Oklahoma high schools recognized with national College Success Award

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 22, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced today that 90 Oklahoma high schools have received the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.

Oklahoma’s recipients are among 1,742 winners nationally that have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year. Despite the many challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, these schools have continued to uphold many best practices to support their students’ college preparation and success.

“These schools are doing the important work of preparing students who choose to attend college for rigorous post-secondary pursuits,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “This is an important component to building a strong economy for the future.”

The College Success Award is possible because Oklahoma is a leader in collecting and transparently sharing information on how students perform after high school, which is valuable information for families, educators and policymakers.

“It’s inspiring to see how entire school communities – students, teachers and families – can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools. “Congratulations to these 90 schools for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”

To learn more about the College Success Award and view the complete list of winners, visit bit.ly/3QQORim.

###