SiliconExpert Brings Unique Products for Supply Chain Management with New Insights into Open Market

SiliconExpert is introducing a new supply chain chain-focused add-on module to their P5 Platform to help customers stay ahead of market conditions.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This new module, Open Market, tracks demand signals of electronics in the open market. It reveals insights industry-wide buying and selling trends within the open market. Access to these insights allows customers to identify changes ahead of the competition, putting themselves in an advantageous position.

A key benefit within SiliconExpert's new P5 Platform Open Market module is the ability to provide users with real-world data on requests into the open market, revealing quantifiable indicators of impending shortages, and driving strategic moves within today's competitive and unpredictable landscape. Even as disruptions are happening, SiliconExpert P5 Platform Open Market makes it possible to identify components that are being affected, giving companies significant operational and financial advantages that could go as far as redefining industry standards for supply chain management.

"We're in a unique situation to offer our customers insights that they can't get anywhere else," said Ross Valentine, vice president and general manager, SiliconExpert. "We're excited to provide them with a first mover advantage. Keeping our customer's revenue and bottom line top of mind, critical component decisions at the beginning of a market disruption instead of at the height can help save significant costs. We're excited to provide our customers with a first mover advantage and support more strategic inventory management."

Open Market functions as an add-on module within the SiliconExpert P5 platform suite of software solutions and can be obtained with an annual BOM Manager licensed subscription. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.siliconexpert.com/open-market.

Contact:

Tara Robinson

***@siliconexpert.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12933883

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SiliconExpert