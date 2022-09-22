Jobs Up, Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.





"Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continues to signal a strong labor market throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Whether you're returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those who are looking for it."





The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights MSA (+4.8%, +172,600), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.2%, +7,500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Government (ten areas); Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Other Services (nine areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.6 points to 5.0%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-1.3 points to 4.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3 points to 3.8%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 97 counties, increased in 2, and was unchanged in 3.









Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area August 2022* August 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.9% 4.8% -0.9 Carbondale-Marion 4.5% 5.8% -1.3 Champaign-Urbana 4.3% 5.3% -1.0 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.0% 6.6% -1.6 Danville 5.7% 6.8% -1.1 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.8% 5.1% -1.3 Decatur 6.5% 7.7% -1.2 Elgin 4.7% 5.6% -0.9 Kankakee 5.9% 6.5% -0.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.0% 4.9% -0.9 Peoria 4.9% 5.9% -1.0 Rockford 6.8% 7.8% -1.0 Springfield 4.3% 5.4% -1.1 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3% 5.4% -1.1 Illinois Statewide 4.8% 6.1% -1.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised



























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - August 2022

Metropolitan Area August August Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 93,700 90,200 3,500 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,600 54,500 2,100 Champaign-Urbana MSA 109,800 107,200 2,600 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,805,500 3,632,900 172,600 Danville MSA 26,300 25,600 700 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,600 179,100 7,500 Decatur MSA 48,700 48,100 600 Elgin Metro Division 253,300 245,400 7,900 Kankakee MSA 42,700 41,900 800 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 427,100 412,600 14,500 Peoria MSA 169,300 165,600 3,700 Rockford MSA 146,800 139,600 7,200 Springfield MSA 110,100 106,500 3,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,000 236,400 600 Illinois Statewide 6,078,300 5,845,200 233,100 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Aug 2022 Aug 2021 Over the Year Change Decatur MSA Macon County 6.5 % 7.7 % -1.2 Springfield MSA Menard County 3.5 % 3.9 % -0.4 Sangamon County 4.4 % 5.5 % -1.1 Cities Decatur City 7.6 % 9.2 % -1.6 Rock Island City 4.5 % 5.8 % -1.3 Springfield City 4.9 % 6.3 % -1.4 Counties Adams County 3.4 % 4.0 % -0.6 Brown County 2.2 % 2.8 % -0.6 Calhoun County 3.8 % 4.5 % -0.7 Christian County 4.9 % 5.5 % -0.6 De Witt County 4.0 % 4.7 % -0.7 Greene County 3.9 % 5.0 % -1.1 Hancock County 4.1 % 4.1 % 0.0 Jersey County 3.7 % 4.5 % -0.8 Logan County 4.4 % 4.9 % -0.5 McDonough County 5.0 % 5.4 % -0.4 Macoupin County 3.8 % 4.6 % -0.8 Montgomery County 4.7 % 5.4 % -0.7 Morgan County 4.2 % 5.1 % -0.9 Moultrie County 3.2 % 3.6 % -0.4 Piatt County 3.6 % 4.5 % -0.9 Pike County 4.0 % 4.1 % -0.1 Schuyler County 3.5 % 3.9 % -0.4 Scott County 3.8 % 4.8 % -1.0 Shelby County 3.8 % 4.1 % -0.3 Other Areas LWIA 19 6.2 % 7.3 % -1.1 LWIA 20 4.4 % 5.4 % -1.0 LWIA 21 4.0 % 4.8 % -0.8 Central EDR 4.7 % 5.7 % -1.0





Central Illinois Highlights





Decatur MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in August 2022 , a decrease of -1.2 percentage points from August 2021. There were an estimated 3,103 unemployed people in the labor force in August 2022.





The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +600 compared to one year ago.





Employment increased in Manufacturing (+300), Educational and Health Services (+300), Construction and Mining (+200), and Leisure and Hospitality (+200).





Payrolls were unchanged in Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services, Information, Wholesale Trade, Financial Activities, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Other Services.





August payrolls declined in Government (-400).





Springfield MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in August 2022 from 5.4 percent in August 2021. There were an estimated 4,678 unemployed people in the labor force in August 2022.





The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +3,600 compared to one year ago.





Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+900), Retail Trade (+300), Government (+200), Professional and Business Services (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Mining and Construction (+200), and Wholesale Trade (+100).





No payroll changes were reported in Other Services or Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities.





Decreased employment was reported in Financial Activities (-200) and Information (-100).









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.