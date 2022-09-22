Jobs Up, Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.





"Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continues to signal a strong labor market throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Whether you're returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those who are looking for it."





The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights MSA (+4.8%, +172,600), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.2%, +7,500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Government (ten areas); Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Other Services (nine areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.6 points to 5.0%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-1.3 points to 4.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3 points to 3.8%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 97 counties, increased in 2, and was unchanged in 3.





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area August 2022* August 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.9% 4.8% -0.9 Carbondale-Marion 4.5% 5.8% -1.3 Champaign-Urbana 4.3% 5.3% -1.0 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.0% 6.6% -1.6 Danville 5.7% 6.8% -1.1 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.8% 5.1% -1.3 Decatur 6.5% 7.7% -1.2 Elgin 4.7% 5.6% -0.9 Kankakee 5.9% 6.5% -0.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.0% 4.9% -0.9 Peoria 4.9% 5.9% -1.0 Rockford 6.8% 7.8% -1.0 Springfield 4.3% 5.4% -1.1 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3% 5.4% -1.1 Illinois Statewide 4.8% 6.1% -1.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - August 2022

Metropolitan Area August August Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 93,700 90,200 3,500 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,600 54,500 2,100 Champaign-Urbana MSA 109,800 107,200 2,600 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,805,500 3,632,900 172,600 Danville MSA 26,300 25,600 700 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,600 179,100 7,500 Decatur MSA 48,700 48,100 600 Elgin Metro Division 253,300 245,400 7,900 Kankakee MSA 42,700 41,900 800 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 427,100 412,600 14,500 Peoria MSA 169,300 165,600 3,700 Rockford MSA 146,800 139,600 7,200 Springfield MSA 110,100 106,500 3,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,000 236,400 600 Illinois Statewide 6,078,300 5,845,200 233,100 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas





Labor Market Area Aug 2022 Aug 2021 Over the Year Change Bloomington MSA De Witt County 4.0 % 4.7 % -0.7 McLean County 3.9 % 4.8 % -0.9 Peoria MSA Marshall County 4.8 % 5.3 % -0.5 Peoria County 5.8 % 7.2 % -1.4 Stark County 4.4 % 5.3 % -0.9 Tazewell County 4.2 % 4.9 % -0.7 Woodford County 3.4 % 3.9 % -0.5 Ottawa-Streator Area 4.8 % 5.4 % -0.6 Bureau County 4.3 % 4.7 % -0.4 LaSalle County 5.0 % 5.7 % -0.7 Putnam County 4.7 % 4.6 % 0.1 Galesburg Area Knox County 5.5 % 6.7 % -1.2 Cities Bloomington City 4.0 % 5.3 % -1.3 Galesburg City 6.2 % 7.3 % -1.1 Normal Town 3.9 % 4.6 % -0.7 Pekin City 5.2 % 6.0 % -0.8 Peoria City 6.2 % 8.0 % -1.8 Counties & Areas Fulton County 5.0 % 5.5 % -0.5 Hancock County 4.1 % 4.1 % 0.0 Henderson County 3.8 % 3.8 % 0.0 Henry County 4.0 % 4.5 % -0.5 Livingston County 4.0 % 4.8 % -0.8 Logan County 4.4 % 4.9 % -0.5 Mason County 4.9 % 5.5 % -0.6 Warren County 4.1 % 4.8 % -0.7 LWIA 14 4.2 % 4.8 % -0.6

Central Illinois Highlights





Bloomington MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in August 2022 from 4.8 percent in August 2021.





Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +3,500. Government (+900), Construction (+600), Leisure-Hospitality (+600), and Retail Trade (+500) had the largest payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Peoria MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.9 percent in August 2022 from 5.9 percent in August 2021.





Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +3,700. The largest decline was reported in Educational-Health Services (-400). Professional-Business Services (+1,200), Government (+1,000), and Manufacturing (+1,000) had the largest payroll gains over the year.





Ottawa-Streator Area: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.8 percent in August 2022 from 5.4 percent in August 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -325. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-200), Professional-Business Services (-175), and Educational-Health Services (-150) posted the largest declines. Government (+200), Other Services (+75), and Leisure-Hospitality (+50) had payroll gains over the year.





Galesburg Area-Knox County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.5 percent in August 2022 from 6.7 percent in August 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -75. The largest employment gains were reported in the Government sector (+125) from a year ago. Educational-Health Services (-150) and Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-125) had the largest payroll declines over the year.





Pontiac Area-Livingston County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0 percent in August 2022 from 4.8 percent in August 2021.





Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +50. Educational-Health Services (-75) posted the largest declines from a year ago. Manufacturing (+100) and Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+75) had the largest payroll gains over the year.









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.



