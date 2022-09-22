Submit Release
Jobs Up, Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.


"Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continues to signal a strong labor market throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Whether you're returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those who are looking for it."


The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights MSA (+4.8%, +172,600), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.2%, +7,500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Government (ten areas); Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Other Services (nine areas each).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.6 points to 5.0%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-1.3 points to 4.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3 points to 3.8%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 97 counties, increased in 2, and was unchanged in 3.


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

August 2022*

August 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.9%

4.8%

-0.9

Carbondale-Marion

4.5%

5.8%

-1.3

Champaign-Urbana

4.3%

5.3%

-1.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

5.0%

6.6%

-1.6

Danville

5.7%

6.8%

-1.1

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.8%

5.1%

-1.3

Decatur

6.5%

7.7%

-1.2

Elgin

4.7%

5.6%

-0.9

Kankakee

5.9%

6.5%

-0.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.0%

4.9%

-0.9

Peoria

4.9%

5.9%

-1.0

Rockford

6.8%

7.8%

-1.0

Springfield

4.3%

5.4%

-1.1

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3%

5.4%

-1.1

Illinois Statewide

4.8%

6.1%

-1.3

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - August 2022

Metropolitan Area

August

August

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

93,700

90,200

3,500

Carbondale-Marion MSA

56,600

54,500

2,100

Champaign-Urbana MSA

109,800

107,200

2,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,805,500

3,632,900

172,600

Danville MSA

26,300

25,600

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,600

179,100

7,500

Decatur MSA

48,700

48,100

600

Elgin Metro Division

253,300

245,400

7,900

Kankakee MSA

42,700

41,900

800

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

427,100

412,600

14,500

Peoria MSA

169,300

165,600

3,700

Rockford MSA

146,800

139,600

7,200

Springfield MSA

110,100

106,500

3,600

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

237,000

236,400

600

Illinois Statewide

6,078,300

5,845,200

233,100

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Aug 2022

Aug 2021

Over the Year Change

  
 

Mattoon-Charleston Area

 

 

 

  

Clark County

4.6 %

4.6 %

0.0

  

Coles County

4.8 %

5.4 %

-0.6

  

Cumberland County

3.6 %

4.0 %

-0.4

  

Douglas County

3.5 %

4.1 %

-0.6

  

Edgar County

3.6 %

4.1 %

-0.5

  

Moultrie County

3.2 %

3.6 %

-0.4

  

Shelby County

3.8 %

4.1 %

-0.3

  

Effingham Area

 

 

 

  

Clay County

4.9 %

5.6 %

-0.7

  

Crawford County

4.3 %

5.1 %

-0.8

  

Effingham County

3.0 %

4.0 %

-1.0

  

Fayette County

4.2 %

5.0 %

-0.8

  

Jasper County

3.6 %

4.2 %

-0.6

  

Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area

 

 

 

  

Clinton County

2.9 %

3.6 %

-0.7

  

Hamilton County

3.7 %

4.6 %

-0.9

  

Jefferson County

5.4 %

6.5 %

-1.1

  

Marion County

5.1 %

6.1 %

-1.0

  

Washington County

2.4 %

2.8 %

-0.4

  

Wayne County

4.1 %

5.1 %

-1.0

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 21

4.0 %

4.8 %

-0.8

  

LWIA 23

4.2 %

4.9 %

-0.7

  

LWIA 24

4.4 %

5.5 %

-1.1

  

LWIA 25

5.0 %

6.1 %

-1.1

  

LWIA 26

5.1 %

5.8 %

-0.7

  

Southeastern EDR

4.2 %

4.9 %

-0.7

  

South Central Illinois Highlights


Mattoon - Charleston Area


August 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +375 compared to one year ago.


Employment gains were posted in Government (+150), Financial Activities (+100), Leisure and Hospitality (+75), Information (+50), Other Services (+25), and Construction (+25).


Payrolls decreased in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25), and Manufacturing (-25). No employment change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining, Educational and Health Services or Professional and Business Services.


Effingham Area


Total nonfarm employment in August 2022 increased by +725 compared to last year.


Employment gains were posted in Government (+300), Construction (+175), Educational and Health Services (+125), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Manufacturing (+75), Professional and Business Services (+50), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).


Employment declined in Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-100), and Information (-25).


No change was reported in Financial Activities or Other Services.


Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area


August 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +550 since August 2021.


Employment increased in Government (+150), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Professional and Business Services (+75), Other Services (+75), Manufacturing (+75), Educational and Health Services (+25), Construction (+25) and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+25).


Payrolls decreased in Financial Activities (-50).

No employment changes were reported in Natural Resources and Mining, or Information.



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.


Distribution channels:


