Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee Meeting on Sept. 23, 2022

Committee will meet virtually to review zoning measures that would amend development standards in the R-30 zone for apartment buildings, clarify the applicability of the Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit provisions for the Commercial/Residential Zone and create standards for pool enclosures





The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet virtually on Friday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-07, Residential Multi-Unit Low Density, R-30 – Optional Method Development, ZTA 22-08, Commercial/Residential Zones – MPDU, and ZTA 22-09, Accessory Structures - Use Standards.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

ZTA 22-07, Residential Multi-Unit Low Density, R-30 – Optional Method Development

Review: The PHED Committee will review ZTA 22-07, Residential Multi-Unit Low Density, R-30 – Optional Method Development, which would amend the optional method development standards in the R-30 zone for apartment buildings that provide at least 30% Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs). It will also add standards for common open space under optional method development.

Councilmembers Friedson, Nancy Navarro and Sidney Katz are lead sponsors. Councilmembers Jawando, Tom Hucker, Riemer, Craig Rice, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Council Vice President Evan Glass are cosponsors.

ZTA 22-08, Commercial/Residential Zones - MPDU

Review: The PHED Committee will review ZTA 22-08, Commercial/Residential Zones – MPDU, which would clarify the Council’s intent that the MPDU provisions apply in the Commercial/Residential (CRN) Zone and require site plan approval for projects that develop under Section 4.5.2.C. in the CRN zone.

Councilmember Friedson is the lead sponsor.

ZTA 22-09, Accessory Structures - Use Standards

Review: The PHED Committee will review ZTA 22-09, Accessory Structures - Use Standards, which would create standards for pool enclosures, including allowing a cumulative footprint of up to 1,200 square feet if the property contains a pool enclosure.

The lead sponsor is Councilmember Riemer. Councilmember Hucker is a cosponsor.

