Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

