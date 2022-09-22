Mobivity Appoints Mobile Gaming Industry Veteran as CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Following Successful Release of Mobivity’s Connected Rewards Technology, Mobile Ad and Gaming Executive Kim Carlson Joins Mobivity to Accelerate Market Adoption

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency and spend, announced today that Kim Carlson has joined Mobivity as Chief Revenue Officer. Carlson will use her vast expertise in mobile gaming and advertising to drive Mobivity’s revenue operations and work to accelerate growth following the successful deployment of its Connected Rewards solution to leading gaming publishers and brands.



Carlson brings more than two decades of experience building and leading revenue growth for traditional and digital media organizations. Most recently, she was Head of Global Revenue at Aarki, a mobile Demand Side Platform, which was acquired by leading mobile games platform Skillz in 2021. Previously she served as CRO at global mobile adtech company Taptica through its acquisition by Tremor International. Carlson’s prior revenue leadership experience includes roles at Infospace, Marchex, InMobi and Appnique.



“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kim to the Mobivity leadership team. Her experience developing revenue strategy and leading teams since the early days of the mobile gaming and mobile advertising industry will be invaluable in accelerating the growth and adoption of our Connected Rewards technology,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO.

“Although the mobile gaming and advertising markets have grown tremendously over the past decade, there are a number of developing headwinds as handset manufacturers adhere to protect consumer privacy,” added Kim Carlson. “I believe Mobivity’s Connected Rewards is the right solution at the right time, uniquely leveraging brand audiences to help mobile app marketers drive efficient new user acquisition. Seeing the results that Mobivity’s Connected Rewards have delivered to game publishers, and given my experience in the industry, I couldn’t pass up joining the Mobivity team at this inflection point of growth. I am excited to pursue this incredible opportunity.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Carlson will lead all new sales, existing client growth, marketing, and client services operations for the company. She will also assist in corporate strategy and lead industry partnerships.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

