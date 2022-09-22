Singleton Introduces Legislation to Expand the Penalties for the Illegal Sale of Firearms

Trenton – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, Senator Troy Singleton, in collaboration with Attorney General Mathew Platkin, today introduced legislation to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations.

“Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in New Jersey come from out of state. Firearms legally bought out of state are often sold illegally within the State. We must continue to hold gun traffickers responsible for their role in perpetuating gun violence,” said Senator Singleton (D- Burlington). “Increasing the penalties of gun traffickers will aid in deterring and holding traffickers responsible for the risk they pose to residents. This legislation will specifically target traffickers that pose a severe threat to the safety of residents through illegal gun transfers and sales. I want to thank Attorney General Platkin for his efforts and contribution in creating this legislation.”

Under the bill, any person who knowingly or recklessly sells firearms without the license to do so would be guilty of a crime in the fourth degree. Any licensed dealer who sells a firearm to a person when the dealer knows or should have known that the individual would transfer or sell the firearm to a disqualified person is guilty of a crime in the second degree and would be permanently prohibited from holding a retail license.

A recent Rutgers-Eagleton Poll displayed that a majority of New Jersey residents are concerned about the occurrence of mass shootings and support stricter gun legislation. A statewide poll of 1,018 adults revealed that 72 percent of residents are concerned about mass shootings, and 59 percent believe gun laws should be stricter.

Combatting the sale of illegal guns remains a top priority for Senator Singleton during his time in the Legislature. In 2013, the senator was also the prime sponsor of the “Anti-Gun Trafficking Act of 2013” to target gun traffickers and enablers of gun violence. The bill introduced today is a continuation of his commitment to enhancing gun control within the State.