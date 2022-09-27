How All Things Woof Meow, Too Grew Customer Loyalty Through an Enhanced Online Presence
— Pam Leasch
All Things Woof Meow, Too is a pet supply and services company based in Roselle, IL. Its mission is to create a fun, pet-friendly place in the Roselle community to provide “all things” dogs and cats need to be healthy inside and out. This range of comprehensive care includes holistic food, regular grooming, and mental and physical exercise.
Business Challenges
Customer loyalty is a huge factor in growing a successful pet supply and services business. When you have earned people’s trust, and they have confidence that the store can provide the best products and services for their pets, they will come back time and time again.
Establishing and reinforcing that sense of trust is not easy. One of the best ways to develop expertise that fosters trust is by providing information that pet owners find exciting and valuable. In today’s world of laptops and smartphones, the best way to do this is through regular content posts.
“We know blog posting is so important, but when you’re running a business, it’s hard to carve out the time to do it well,” said Pam Leasch, Marketing & Social Media Manager.
Solution
To maintain a regular in-house pet blog, Leasch and the All Things Woof Meow, Too team turned to NMR. Each month, NMR would suggest 3-4 pet blog topics from which Leasch would choose the one she feels is not only the most informative but also has the most significant potential to drive customers to the store.
“It’s important that we select blogs that align with our beliefs on products, best practices, and training. The team at NMR has been great in making sure the blogs perfectly align with our beliefs,” Leasch said.
The collaboration between the business and NMR has enabled them to maintain a regular blog presence without diverting resources from the day-to-day business operations.
Outcome
After posting pet blogs regularly, Leasch and her team noticed a direct correlation to an uptick in activity at the store. From a website analytics perspective, our blog pages are some of our more popular pages. This has held in both the desktop and mobile platforms.
Leasch does not doubt that this has led to a significant increase in both digital and store traffic.
“I am confident that all the visits to the individual blog pages are a big contributor to all of the visits to the website and, in turn, our store,” she said. “That was precisely what we hoped for when we started this partnership with NMR.”
Conclusion
All Things Woof Meow, Too is a business that wanted to bolster its web presence and create a deeper bond with its customers. The ideal solution was to maintain a regular pet blog; however, doing that alone was just not feasible. After partnering with NMR, All Things Woof Meow, Too quickly established that voice of expertise without taxing its resources. The result was greater customer engagement which, in turn, led to excellent website and in-store traffic.
