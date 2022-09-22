St. Joseph’s University to Restrict U.S. 1 (City Avenue) for Utility Improvement in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties

09/22/2022

King of Prussia, PA – St. Joseph’s University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, beginning Thursday, September 29, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Thursday, November 10.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





St. Joseph’s University will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





