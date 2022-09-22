LORETTA J. WOMACK: STRENGTHENING THE CHRISTIAN FAMILY
Author Loretta J. Womack composes a book that serves to strengthen the Christian household.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As stated in the Old Testament in the Bible, Moses has been given the Ten Commandments from God, for Christians to obediently follow while in the New Testament, Jesus has instructed his disciples to love God with all their heart, mind, and soul, and to do so to their neighbor as well. From the commandments, Loretta J. Womack questions what to expect from their wives, husbands, children, and most essentially, themselves.
Womacks’ The Ten Demandments, is a book that encourages and inspires Christian families with a collection of commandments, or demandments, that every Christian husband, wife, and child, must abide by and expect to live and maintain a healthy relationship. Womack states the importance of maintaining these demandments within a Christian household and offers biblically sound advice to keep these promises. By faithfully following the ten commandments and the demandments, one can expect an adoring relationship with their loved ones and glorify and honor God concurrently. The Ten Demandments are a must for Christians that seek to maintain an honest relationship with their family and aim to deepen their relationship with God.
Loretta J. Womack has spent three decades working in a phone company, and is the proud founder of The Determined Grandmothers in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with 6 children, 28 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren, Womack is the matriarch of four generations.
Check out Womack’s interviews with "Ray Roberts," Blast Pop Media, and "5 Star Living" to know more. She is also featured in a TV interview with Larry Carnes at the Preach the Word Worldwide Network.
