Influenza Vaccine Market: Major Factors that Can Increase the Global Demand Till 2030 | Allied Market Research

Influenza Vaccine Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type, Type, Technology, Age Group, and Route of Administration: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" the global influenza vaccine market was valued at $5024.60 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,127.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.20% from 2021 to 2030.

An illness caused by influenza in the respiratory system is called influenza. The flu virus is spread by respiratory droplets. It can be transmitted from person to person through speech or touch. The virus is constantly circulating, causing regional epidemics and diseases that cause the death of thousands of people. Changing characteristics of the virus force annual changes in the vaccine type to match the influenza virus. Health care organizations around the world such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend vaccines such as baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) for the treatment of influenza. illness.

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global anti-influenza vaccine market. The number of people infected with COVID-19 is increasing, increasing the demand for influenza vaccines. Vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but will reduce morbidity, mortality and hospitalizations. According to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), in 2021, about 75,000 COVID-19 patients who received influenza vaccine are prone to sepsis, stroke and cerebral vein thrombosis. According to the same paper, in 2021, it was found that the flu vaccine can provide protection against the COVID-19 virus. Patients with COVID-19 who have been vaccinated against the flu are also less likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit. In turn, this results in an increase in demand for flu vaccines.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Influenza Vaccine Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Influenza Vaccine Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Influenza Vaccine Market growth.

Leading Market Players

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Biodiem

• CSL

• Emergent BioSolutions

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Gamma Vaccines

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Merck & Co.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer

• Sanofi Pasteur SA

• Sinovac Biotech

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

Key Market Segments

By Vaccine Type

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

By Type

Seasonal

Pandemic

By Technology

Egg-based

Cell-based

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

By Route Of Administration

Injection

Nasal Spray



