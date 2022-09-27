AppSec Phoenix Welcomes Kevin Isaac Cybersecurity Leader and Investor to Its Board

https://appsecphoenix.cloud/signup Kevin Isaac joins appsec phoenix advisory board Kevin Isaac joins appsec phoenix advisory board sq

Kevin leadership brings sales expertise with more than 30 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, vision and validation to the board

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Phoenix, a next-gen leader in Posture management for cloud and application security, has added Kevin Isaac to its board. Kevin joins the firm as an advisor adding to the board years of sales leadership experience.

Kevin is a renowned leader, advisor, and investor with over three decades of experience in the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Kevin has achieved outstanding business growth, established strong and dynamic leadership teams, and has lived in several countries internationally, giving him unique insights and perspectives. Kevin Isaac has held senior positions in cyber security organizations for 25 years, including time as Chief Revenue Officer of Forcepoint, Senior Vice President at Symantec and most recently, Senior Vice President at Sophos.

“We are honoured to have Kevin on our advisory board,” said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and founder of AppSec Phoenix. “Kevin is action-oriented and focused on bringing sales leadership to the advisory board. Appsec phoenix is honoured to have a veteran and experienced leader such as Kevin on the advisory board.”



"I am thrilled to be part of AppSec Phoenix's advisory board and invest in the firm’s mission as it looks to scale its efforts in sales and influence as a leader in the risk vulnerability sector," said Kevin. "I stand behind the organization’s mission and vision as it looks to help its clients implement easy-to-use and effective security solutions to protect their digital assets. Appsec Phoenix understands how to execute at-scale application security programmes, and I am excited to see innovation that helps to simplify, visualize and prioritize.

Kevin joins an advisory board that boasts several notable names in the cybersecurity sector, including:

• Andrew Peterson led Signal Science, a leading cybersecurity product, for five years before it sold to Fastly for $775M. Peterson brings startup knowledge, international support, exposure to the US market, and key introductions to customers. His insight into the American market and its current trends and his contacts with venture capitalists provide valuable insight to the advisory team. He also advises several companies and has been instrumental in providing AppSec Phoenix with key recommendations on getting a head start in product startup and potential pitfalls.

• Christopher Hodson is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over a decade of experience in the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Christopher has a track record of board leadership, having served as CISO for Zscaler, Tanium, and is currently at Contentful. Christopher is also a seasoned board executive, serving as a board advisor for Charted Institute of Information Security, CompTIA, and Cybrary.



• Chris Romeo is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over twenty-five years of experience in the application and cybersecurity sectors. Chris Romeo is the Chief Security Officer and co-founder of Security Journey and is a leading voice and thinker in application security, threat modelling, and security culture. Chris was the Chief Security Advocate at Cisco for five years, instilling security practices in the entire engineering department. Chris is the host of the award-winning “Application Security Podcast” and is a highly rated industry speaker and trainer, featured at the RSA Conference, the AppSec Village @ DefCon, OWASP Global AppSec, ISC2 Security Congress, and All Day DevOps.

• Xabi Errotabehere, who has more than 20 years of experience building world-class digital products. He co-founded Cloud Conformity, a Cloud Security Posture Management tool, and took the company in a high-growth mode before Trend Micro acquired it in 2019. Errotabehere brings insight into how to successfully manage a business in its early days and techniques to effectively go to market and acquire clients.

