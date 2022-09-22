Cruz-Perez, Beach, Singleton Introduce Legislation to Authorize the Impoundment of “Boom Cars”

Trenton – Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez, Senator James Beach, and Senator Troy Singleton introduced legislation today to authorize the impoundment of nuisance motor vehicles, commonly referred to as boom cars.

“The love for music is one thing most people share in common, including myself. However, drivers must have regard for the people and communities around them who may be affected by blaring sound systems,” said Senator Cruz-Perez (D-Camden/Gloucester). “The bill would ensure that neighborhood residents are protected against these roaring vehicles.”

The bill, S-3047, defines a nuisance motor vehicle as a vehicle in which the operation of an internal sound system is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet or more from the motor vehicle. Under the bill, municipalities would be allowed to seize and, in certain circumstances, destroy the vehicles. For the first offense, the vehicle would be required to be impounded for at least 7 days, a second offense would increase the period of impoundment to 14 days and in combination with a $750 dollar fee.

“Driving through communities blasting loud music demonstrates a total disregard for the residents who live there,” said Senator James Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “This bill would allow for drivers and passengers to enjoy music at a responsible decibel without subjecting neighborhoods to obnoxiously loud sound systems.”

“It’s no secret that “boom car” parties have negatively affected the quality of life in towns up and down the Delaware River for years. Residents, even those miles away from the Delaware River, can feel the bass vibrating their homes, which torturously keeps them awake all night long,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “While the majority of these parties are held in Philadelphia, we know that they also occur – albeit less frequently – in New Jersey. This legislation sends a clear message that this will not be tolerated in our state, and there will be real consequences for their actions.”

For years, communities throughout Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties have been affected by the loud music from “boom parties.” Boom parties are extremely large gatherings of people, and their cars, often along the Delaware River, where music is blasted from massive speaker systems. The vibrations from the music affect residents miles away, during weekdays and the weekend, and at all hours of the night.